Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $8.80 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills bought 6,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $58,630.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

