Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $76.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Incyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Incyte Trading Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Incyte by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after buying an additional 454,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 25.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.