Infosys (INFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.