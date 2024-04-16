Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.08.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE:J opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

