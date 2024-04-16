International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,990 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 21,939.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RH worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $251.41 on Tuesday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.39 and its 200 day moving average is $267.69. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

