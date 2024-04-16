Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 743,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.
Intevac Stock Down 4.5 %
Intevac stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.73. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.
Institutional Trading of Intevac
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IVAC
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.