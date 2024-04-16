Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 743,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Intevac Stock Down 4.5 %

Intevac stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.73. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,919 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Intevac by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 283,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

