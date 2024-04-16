Critical Contrast: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and SES AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.84 million 1.30 -$74.34 million ($1.76) -0.09 SES AI N/A N/A -$53.40 million ($0.16) -10.75

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.5% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -1,756.87% -103.14% -68.30% SES AI N/A -14.44% -12.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advent Technologies and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 SES AI 1 2 0 0 1.67

SES AI has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 277.91%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Advent Technologies.

Summary

SES AI beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

