Head to Head Analysis: AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AirNet Technology and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 1 2 0 2.67

National CineMedia has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than AirNet Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AirNet Technology and National CineMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirNet Technology $2.87 million 2.37 -$13.34 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $165.20 million 2.72 $705.20 million $31.33 0.15

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AirNet Technology and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia 426.68% -22.42% -3.47%

Summary

National CineMedia beats AirNet Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons. It also offers advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel. In addition, the company operates CIBN-AirNet channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. Further, it engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. AirNet Technology Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

