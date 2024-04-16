HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) & AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Head to Head Review

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -48.17% -38.05% AVROBIO N/A -74.86% -65.11%

Risk and Volatility

HilleVax has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 3 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HilleVax and AVROBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

HilleVax presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 120.46%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HilleVax and AVROBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.04) -4.58 AVROBIO N/A N/A $12.16 million ($0.10) -12.60

AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HilleVax beats AVROBIO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AVROBIO

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1, as well as to treat Gaucher disease type 3; AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystinosis; and AVR-RD-05 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

