Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) versus Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Critical Contrast

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Integrated Ventures -581.64% -3,899.18% -418.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Integrated Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $56.10 billion 1.29 $4.35 billion N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.42 -$25.46 million ($13.55) -0.08

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

