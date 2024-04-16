Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

