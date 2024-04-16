Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTFree Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

