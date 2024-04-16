Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Up 3,066.7 %

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invitae by 501.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invitae by 113.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

