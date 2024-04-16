iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,684,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

