Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.62

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $6.61. Precipio shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 1,653 shares.

Precipio Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

