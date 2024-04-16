Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.41. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 7,753 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

