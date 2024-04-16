ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.12

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.12 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 50.55 ($0.63). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 50.75 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,954,469 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITM
ITM Power Price Performance
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.