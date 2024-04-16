ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.12

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.12 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 50.55 ($0.63). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 50.75 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,954,469 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITM

ITM Power Price Performance

About ITM Power

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.12. The company has a market capitalization of £301.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.50 and a beta of 1.77.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.