Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.25.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. Insiders have sold a total of 14,426 shares of company stock valued at $84,825 over the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

