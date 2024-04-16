ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.75. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 146,286 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.