Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.69

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.69 and traded as low as $23.12. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 5,203 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $191.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,923 shares of company stock worth $74,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

