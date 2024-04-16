VinFast Auto’s (VFS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VFS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.26 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

