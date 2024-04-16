Comparing Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) & White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Global Indemnity Group pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Indemnity Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $528.13 million 0.83 $25.43 million $1.83 17.62 White Mountains Insurance Group $2.17 billion 2.00 $509.20 million $198.54 8.51

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Indemnity Group and White Mountains Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 4.79% 4.32% 1.54% White Mountains Insurance Group 23.50% 4.08% 2.10%

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Global Indemnity Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority. It also provides third-party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies through brokers/intermediaries. In addition, the company offers property and general liability products distributed using company administered systems, and includes collectibles, digital direct-to-consumer insurance coverage for owners of collections; and VacantExpress, insurance coverage for owners of properties under construction, renovation, vacant, or rented, distributed through wholesale general agents and retail agents. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The Ark/WM Outrigger segment offers reinsurance and insurance, including property, marine and energy, accident and health, casualty, and specialty products. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions and growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity, as well as strategic assistance to investees. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel and on a direct-to-consumer basis; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.