Financial Contrast: 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) and Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -167.13% 7.51% 3.51% Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 22nd Century Group and Swedish Match AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

22nd Century Group currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,111.18%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Swedish Match AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $32.20 million 0.17 -$140.77 million ($129.26) -0.01 Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Swedish Match AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats Swedish Match AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mocksville, North Carolina.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The company offers chewing tobacco products under the Red Man and Big Duke brand names; chew bags under the Thunder and Göteborgs Rapé brands; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand name. In addition, it provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brands; matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; lighters under the Cricket brand; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Further, the company distributes third party tobacco products. It markets its products through convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and own stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. As of November 25, 2022, Swedish Match AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V..

