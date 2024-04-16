Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) & George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Financial Comparison

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) and George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Iveda Solutions and George Risk Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $6.50 million 2.07 -$3.35 million ($0.21) -3.95 George Risk Industries $19.98 million 2.95 $4.76 million $1.35 8.90

This table compares Iveda Solutions and George Risk Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

George Risk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Risk Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and George Risk Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45% George Risk Industries 31.72% 12.94% 11.68%

Risk and Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

George Risk Industries beats Iveda Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

