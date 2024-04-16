Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.24. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 47,845 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Down 15.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.11.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

