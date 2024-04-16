Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $135.69

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.69 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 121.60 ($1.51). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.52), with a volume of 450,907 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 155 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £500.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,033.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($110,855.22). 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

