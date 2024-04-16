iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

IWF stock opened at $326.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

