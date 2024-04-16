Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $525.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.