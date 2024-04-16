Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.90 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.