Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 72,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 449,604 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

