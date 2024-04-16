Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
