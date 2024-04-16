Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

