Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 418,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
