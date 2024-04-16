Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 418,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 137.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

