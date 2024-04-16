Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

