Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lauer Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

