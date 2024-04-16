LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Research Coverage Started at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

LiveOne stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.71.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 737.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,534 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

