LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Research Coverage Started at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
LiveOne Price Performance
LiveOne stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.71.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
