Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Trading Up 0%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 135.33 and last traded at 135.33. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at 135.31.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 5.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is 132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 109.40.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

