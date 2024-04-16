Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.