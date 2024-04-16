Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 234,864.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,762 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $57,540,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 142,349 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,063,000 after purchasing an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 130,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

