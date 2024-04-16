McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.92

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.92 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.39). McBride shares last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 193,599 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,055.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.92.

In other news, insider Mark Strickland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,324.16). Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

