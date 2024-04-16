Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $516.84

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 516.84 ($6.43) and traded as low as GBX 491.07 ($6.11). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 492 ($6.12), with a volume of 78,055 shares traded.

Workspace Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £944.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 500.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 516.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,241.38%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

