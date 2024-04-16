MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MIND opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.80% of MIND Technology worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

