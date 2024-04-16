Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $92,340,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $77,091,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after buying an additional 649,908 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

View Our Latest Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.