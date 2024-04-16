Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in KeyCorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

