iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $288.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.01.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

