Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

