Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.