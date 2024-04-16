Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.