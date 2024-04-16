Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 26,300 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Amcor by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

