NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

