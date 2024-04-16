Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

